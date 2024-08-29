Iraqi Turkmen Front refuses talks with Kirkuk government pending court ruling

Qahtan Al-wandawi, head of the Turkmen Front in Kirkuk, stated that the Turkmen Front will not engage in any meeting or dialogue with the Kirkuk administration and Provincial Council, deeming them illegally formed and marginalizing the Turkmen community.

He emphasized that the Turkmen Front has filed a complaint with the Federal Court and awaits its decision regarding the legality and legitimacy of the current administration and council.

He asserted that the Turkmen are a fundamental component of Kirkuk and any agreement that excludes them is destined to fail.

Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha has urged the Turkmen Front, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and some Arab factions to end their boycott of Provincial Council sessions and join the council and its government. He claims the government cabinet meets all legal requirements, and dialogue and ending the boycott are the best options for Kirkuk.

Mohammed Ibrahim Hafiz, the chairman of Kirkuk's Provincial Council, also called on the Turkmen Front and the KDP to submit their candidates for administrative positions and end their boycott, stating that he would send an official letter inviting the Turkmen Front to dialogue.

Raad Saleh, an Arab member of the Provincial Council, revealed that the political agreement among the blocs stipulates that the Turkmen will assume the position of governor after the Kurds.

Meanwhile, a source in Nineveh Governorate revealed that the Iraqi Turkmen Front has been obstructing the Nineveh Provincial Council's sessions due to its marginalization in Kirkuk, announcing its boycott of the council's sessions.

The Turkmen Front's actions in both Kirkuk and Nineveh highlight their discontent with the perceived marginalization of the Turkmen community in the formation of local governments and the distribution of positions.