Nechirvan Barzani assures Iran of Iraqi Kurdistan's non-threatening stance

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Barzani for attending the farewell ceremony of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran, signaling a desire to further strengthen ties between Tehran and Erbil. He highlighted the agreement reached with the Iraqi Prime Minister to develop a comprehensive long-term strategic document for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Emphasizing Iran's readiness for enhanced cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, Pezeshkian specifically mentioned the interest in expanding economic and commercial ties.

He stressed the importance of securing the necessary conditions for strengthening these relations, particularly in border areas. Barzani welcomed Pezeshkian's visit, calling it historic and significant.

He echoed the desire for increased relations with Iran, emphasizing the need to accelerate the process of expanding bilateral interactions.

Barzani expressed gratitude for Iran's support, particularly the sacrifices of Martyr Soleimani, during difficult times. Barzani further stated that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region considers itself indebted to Iran for the revival of its identity through the Iranian Islamic Revolution and the leadership of Imam Khomeini.

"The Iraqi Kurdistan Region will never be a threat to Iran, on the contrary, we will try to be an opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran," he emphasized.

Barzani also reiterated Erbil's adherence to the security agreement between Iran and Iraq and suggested that Iran could play a role in strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the central Iraqi government.