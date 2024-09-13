Iranian president Pezeshkian holds talk with KDP Leader Masoud Barzani

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Thursday morning to hold talks with Erbil officials.

Upon his arrival in Erbil, Pezeshkian was welcomed by the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani.

Pezeshkian is visiting Iraq as his first official visit outside the country and at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He held meetings with the highest-ranking Iraqi officials including President Abdul Latif Rashid, and prime minister Al Sudani.

The president travelled to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and held talks with the Kurdish authorities there.

He furthe visited another major Kurdish city Sulaimani in the north of Iraq where he met the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Leader Bagel Talabani.