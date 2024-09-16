Talabani: This election will bring significant changes

The general situation in the Kurdistan Region, coordination between forces and political parties were discussed.

According to Channel 8, Bafel Jalal Talabani, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, said in the meeting with the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region: "The Kurdistan Regional Government has not been able to meet the demands of the people, and these elections will bring about significant changes."

In this meeting, the president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan said: "The governance situation in the Kurdistan Region needs to be reviewed and reformed."

He emphasized that these elections will bring about major changes and that our region is moving towards an important stage, which is governance for everyone, not for one particular force or party.