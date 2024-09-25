Turkish police raid Kurdish language center and bookstore

Several individuals were detained as part of an investigation led by the Diyarbakir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The search, which lasted nearly three hours, resulted in the confiscation of Kurdish language education books, magazines, and hard drives from the association’s computers.

A confidentiality order has also been placed on the case file, restricting public access to details of the investigation.

“These oppressive policies will not prevent the Kurdish people from preserving their mother tongue,” the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

No lawyers were reportedly present during the search, and a 24-hour restriction has been imposed on those detained, preventing access to legal representation.