Iran open to fialogue for stronger global telations: president

He made these remarks during a meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in New York on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian emphasized that mutual respect is crucial for fruitful dialogue and collaboration on various issues.

He highlighted the need for peace, security, and human dignity, stating that security and stability are essential for fostering human dignity.

The Iranian president also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with Bulgaria, citing the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

He criticized Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, accusing the Israeli regime of disrupting regional peace and security by promoting war and conflict.

President Radev expressed his country's interest in strengthening relations with Iran, acknowledging the extensive historical ties.

He also welcomed Iran's efforts to restore relations with the European Union, reiterating that dialogue is the only path to resolving conflicts and differences, including the nuclear issue.

Expressing deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, Radev stated that Bulgaria has urged all countries, including the EU, to immediately halt the Israeli attacks.