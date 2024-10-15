Bafel Talabani’s Statements in his party’s latest campaign for the sixth Kurdistan Parliament Election

He claims the project’s contents will be released to the public in the coming days.

Talabani delivered a speech in which he addressed various issues, primarily criticizing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), his long-standing rival.

In the speech, he emphasized the need for a transparent government, while criticizing state institutions for stealing oil revenue, vowing, "I will not allow gas to be stolen." He also stressed the need for reform in the oil and gas policies and the judicial system of the Kurdistan Region, claiming the current situation is unacceptable.

Talabani further highlighted internal conflicts within the KDP, stating, "There is a minority within the party that must be eliminated." He added, "They take your three days' sleep with one t-shirt. What did they do to the Yazidis? They sold them. I will never forget. The Yazidis begged for weapons to defend themselves. They were not even given weapons. This is the definition of unity in Kurdistan? Shame on you!”

He acknowledged the diverse ethnicities in Erbil, declaring, "Erbil should be for Erbilians. Your Christian and Turkmen friends are also Erbilians."

Addressing accusations of corruption and dictatorship, he questioned those living in the KDP-controlled region, "Do you live like the Barzani family?" He also vowed, "Give me just half an hour, and I will serve you for four years."

Further emphasizing his intentions, he stated, "We will end the corruption of a minority in the Kurdistan Region government. I am the best friend, but by God, I am also the worst enemy." He stated, "The entire KDP is not as interested in reading and studying as I am. "By Allah, we will make you understand that you are not Pharaoh, but a human being!"

Addressing Masrour Barzani directly, Talabani promised, "We will end the non-payment of salaries and the lack of rights. We will end extortion. We will end the current policy that is pushing the Kurdistan Region towards a police state. We will end the plundering and looting of lands. We will end injustice and tyranny. We will end the police state. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is reborn!"

This statement marks a significant moment in the lead-up to the Kurdistan Parliament elections, reflecting a fierce rivalry between the two major parties and Talabani's attempt to paint a picture of a renewed and powerful PUK ready to tackle corruption and bring about a new era for the Kurdish region.