Election commission announces Kurdistan parliament election turnout 72.2%

In a press conference with reporters, the Election Commission head stated that the turnout was 65% in Sulaimaniya, 78% in Duhok, 74% in Erbil, and 69% in Halabja. The official also added that the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary election process was successfully and smoothly concluded. According to the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq, the preliminary results of the sixth Kurdistan Parliament election have been sent to Baghdad and will be announced today, Monday, October 21, 2024.