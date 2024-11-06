Iraq to start delivering Kurdish oil to state company

For starters, however, Baghdad would pay Erbil $16 per barrel of crude until all related expenses are calculated, Iraq News reports.

Deliveries of Kurdish crude oil have been suspended for over a year amid a dispute between the central government in Baghdad and Turkey over who had the power to authorize these deliveries. The impasse followed an International Chamber of Commerce ruling in March 2023. The ICC ruled in favor of Iraq, which had argued that Turkey should not allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the Turkish port of Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq.