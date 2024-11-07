Iraqi president urges accelerated formation of Kurdistan Regional Government

According to Dirau Media, the President said, "We met with the President and members of the Commission, and we commend their efforts and the work of their staff, who have greatly contributed to the transparent conduct of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections."

He acknowledged the commission's efforts, noting that the swift declaration of results led to minimal complaints and appeals from participating lists and candidates.

President Rashid also emphasized the need to provide the commission with a suitable environment and logistical support to ensure readiness for future elections.

He further stated, "It is essential to expedite the formation of a strong and balanced government in the Kurdistan Region that aligns with the aspirations of the Kurdish people."