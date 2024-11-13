Turkey pressuring US to rethink its Kurdish alliance in Syria

"We are constantly reminding our American counterparts that they need to stop the cooperation they have with the terrorist organization in Syria," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was quoted on Nov. 11 as telling the Milliyet newspaper.

"Our contacts on this issue have increased. We see that the U.S. side is keen on more talks and negotiations too," he added.

On Nov. 10, Erdogan said Turkey could mount a new offensive into northern Syria to create new safe zones along its border, after saying on Nov. 8 that he would discuss a possible U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria with President-elect Donald Trump.

Strains in U.S.-Turkey ties include U.S. support for the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, (YPG) militia, Washington's main ally against Islamic State in Syria.

Ankara calls it a terrorist organization and extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which the United States also deems a terror group.

NATO member Turkey has carried out several cross-border operations against the YPG in recent years and has since threatened more.

Erdogan said that these moves established safe zones in Syria that had "thwarted attempts to surround" it from the southern borders, and Turkey was determined to "completely cut off contact between terrorist organizations."

"God willing, we will complete the missing links of the safe zone we have established along our borders in coming period," he said.

In recent months Erdogan has also made overtures to repair severed ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government after a decade of animosity.

Ankara has complained that Damascus has not reciprocated its attempts at rapprochement, after Erdogan said in July he wanted to invite Assad for talks.

Assad said those attempts have yielded no results and Damascus wants Turkish troops to withdraw from Syrian territories.