Baghdad supports Erbil’s efforts to form new government

During their meeting in Erbil, Al-Sudani congratulated Barzani on the successful completion of Iraqi Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections, emphasizing his support for the dialogue between the political factions in the Kurdistan region of Iraq to form the new government, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting addressed national issues, including ways to resolve shared problems in line with the Iraqi constitution.

The two sides also talked about mutual coordination to assist the federal government in carrying out its program and collaboration in different sectors.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized the significance of ongoing collaboration between the federal and regional governments, which has in the past led to the resolution of several issues.

Barzani praised the federal government’s significant assistance in several areas and emphasized that it was a major factor in the Kurdistan region of Iraq’s parliamentary elections’ success.

Additionally, the meeting tackled the latest security and political developments in the region, where both parties highlighted Iraq’s determination to maintain its sovereignty and its clear stances on the issues affecting security and stability.