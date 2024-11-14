Iraqi PM confirms the government's seriousness in legally addressing the issue of salaries of Kurdistan Region employees

The Prime Minister's media office said in a statement that "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, in Sulaimani, on Wednesday evening, with the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union Party, Salahuddin Bahauddin."

Prime Minister congratulated, according to the statement, on "the success of the elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and what they reflect in terms of positive development that consolidates the principle of democracy and enhances the political process," stressing "the importance of doubling efforts and accelerating the formation of the regional government."

He stressed "the seriousness of the federal government in legally addressing the issue of salaries of the region's employees, based on its responsibility towards its citizens throughout Iraq."

For his part, Bahauddin praised "the policy of the federal government that was able to enhance confidence-building towards the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as his praise for the Prime Minister's initiative to meet with all political forces represented in the region."