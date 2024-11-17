US provids over $57 million in aid to Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria

The aid includes both financial and logistical aids which is as follows:
Syria: $14.3 million total, allocated as:
$7.4 million to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group.
$700,000 to Syrian Counter-Terrorism Forces.
$900,000 to Commando Forces (Kurdish-led).
$1 million to Asayish Forces (Kurdish-led).
The remaining funds goes to other U.S.-affiliated groups in Syria.
Iraq
$30 million to the Kurdistan Regional Government's Peshmerga Ministry for operational expenses.
$2.7 million to the Peshmerga Ministry for food and fuel.
$2.9 million to special forces under the command of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
$4.7 million to the Peshmerga Ministry for miscellaneous expenses.
The remaining funds were allocated to other Iraqi military forces affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.
In total, the U.S.-led coalition provides more than $57 million in financial and logistical aid to Kurdish forces in both Iraq and Syria during the third quarter of 2024.
Your Comment