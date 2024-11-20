Inviting Assad, Erdogan has shown needed will to resolve Syria political crisis: FM

Fidan highlighted Erdogan's decisive and unexpected approach, aiming for a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict and facilitating the return of millions of Syrian refugees.

He described the potential meeting as a "game-changer," emphasizing Erdogan's political will to address the crisis.

Fidan stressed the importance of the return of over 10 million Syrian refugees, deeming it crucial for alleviating the humanitarian crisis and achieving lasting peace.

In a separate interview with A Haber, Fidan anticipated continued U.S. support for Israel under a second Trump presidency, stating that pro-Israel stances in the U.S. are unsurprising.

He expressed concern that a Trump administration focusing solely on the Ukraine war and neglecting the Palestinian issue would have severe consequences, urging Trump to uphold his promises. Fidan acknowledged the historically complex nature of U.S.-Turkey relations but expressed confidence in navigating this relationship given Erdohan's good relationship with Trump and the importance of dialogue between the two countries.

He further noted that Turkey is preparing various scenarios based on the potential responses of major global powers to a second Trump presidency.

Fidan again referenced Erdogan's potential meeting with Assad, describing Erdogan's leadership style as pushing processes to a point of finality, simplifying matters requiring clear political will.

He cited his own experience in mediating complex issues, emphasizing the crucial role of demonstrating political will.

Fidan highlighted the unexpected nature of Erdogan's statement, suggesting that direct talks between the leaders are necessary to achieve resolution after years of indirect negotiations involving various parties.

He lauded the Astana meeting, led by Turkey, Russia, and Iran, for significantly reducing the scale of the Syrian civil war, but underscored the need for further steps towards a lasting solution, including the crucial step of the Syrian government facilitating the return of roughly 10 million refugees.

This return, he said, has also been discussed with Arab countries involved in readmitting Syria to the Arab League.