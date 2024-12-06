Syrian crisis is an internal matter and unrelated to Iraq: PMF

Al-Fayyadh, speaking on the sidelines of a security meeting in Mosul on December 6th, 2024, stated that while regional events impacting regional stability require Iraqi preparedness, it's crucial to assess the situation realistically, particularly the Syrian crisis.

Since October 25th, 2024, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has launched attacks against the Syrian army in Aleppo, seizing control of parts of the city and surrounding areas. This unrest, as reported by Rudaw TV, has forced Iraq to strengthen security measures along its border with Syria. Al-Fayyadh clarified Iraq's position on the Syrian crisis, stating it's an internal conflict between the government and opposition, not involving Iraq.

However, he cautioned that if terrorist groups are involved, it cannot be considered a purely internal matter. He recalled the 2014 ISIS invasion of Iraq through Mosul, originating from Syrian territory. While acknowledging past vulnerabilities, al-Fayyadh asserted that Iraq in 2024 is not the Iraq of 2014, and Mosul is similarly transformed.

He expressed confidence in Iraq's progress and its positive future, also warning against the continued threat posed by armed groups such as ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra Front, HTS, and others, reminding everyone of "the horrors of the past and the need for continued military preparedness. The memories of violence and sectarian killings remain vivid, prompting ongoing concern among Iraqi citizens."