Iran and Syria FMs meet in Baghdad; discus situation in Syria

The foreign ministers of Syria and Iran met with the Iraqi foreign minister in Baghdad and discussed various issues. The main focus of these discussions was reviewing the situation in Syria and regional prospects.

On Friday morning, December 6th, Bassam Sabbagh, the Syrian foreign minister, arrived at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was welcomed by Dr. Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi foreign minister. The two officials held bilateral talks.

Rudaw TV reported on this meeting, noting that Iraq and Syria want to prevent a repeat of the situation created by ISIS; a situation that had affected both countries. They are seeking a mechanism to prevent the return of such conditions.

Both ministers requested private and confidential meetings.

Meanwhile, Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian foreign minister, met with Fuad Hussein at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rudaw wrote that although the overall focus of the talks is the situation in Syria, these meetings will be held separately.

Yesterday, Mohammed Jolani, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), sent a message to the Iraqi Prime Minister stating that the group does not pose a threat to Iraq and said that after the "removal" of the Bashar al-Assad regime and the "creation of a new Syria," they want political, social, and economic relations with Iraq.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were also asked not to participate in future conflicts.

In recent days, the Iraqi government sent a message to Syria stating that it considers Syria's security its own security, and now the two countries can cooperate in exchanging intelligence and military information.

Iraq also emphasized the necessity of preserving its borders and considers cooperation and coordination between the two countries essential.