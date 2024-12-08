SDF Commander Mazlum Kobane announce a general amnesty in Deir ez-Zor

He called on the people and tribes to cooperate in preventing chaos and help secure the region.

Kobane's announcement of a general amnesty comes amidst intensified clashes with Turkish-backed militia groups in Syria and their control of Damascus early Sunday.

Via his X (formerly Twitter) account, he issued a statement declaring the amnesty in Deir ez-Zor.

Kobane's message stated:

"Simultaneously with the ongoing military operations and our forces' advance to secure Deir ez-Zor, we announce a general amnesty in these areas without exception. We call on everyone to cooperate with us to maintain security and peace. We trust in the role of the people and tribes in preventing unrest and protecting the region. Our forces are here to support you."