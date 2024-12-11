Russia has warned about the potential resurgence of ISIS

Sergey Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, stated in an interview that there is a real danger of a potential ISIS resurgence in Syria.

Ryabkov told a French news agency that the post-Bashar al-Assad period presents an opportunity for the return of ISIS elements and the release of imprisoned ISIS cells in northern and eastern Syria.

It is worth noting that the United Nations (UN) warned last summer about the return of terrorism, particularly after an increase in attacks by ISIS elements in Syria.