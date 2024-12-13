The deadlock over Kurdistan Region oil exports continues

The deadlock stems from disagreements over the costs of oil production and transport in Kurdistan, prompting Kurdish parliamentarians to withdraw from discussions.

An ICC ruling in March 2023 in favor of Iraq barred Turkey from authorizing Kurdish exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline without Baghdad's approval, further complicating the situation.

The stalemate continues to impact international oil companies operating in the region, with operations suspended until clear terms are established.

Munich Re's asset management arm MEAG is weighing the sale of its 13.9% indirect stake in Amprion, Germany's operator of 11,000 km of high-voltage power grids, to address rising capital expenditure needs, including €27.5B planned over the next five years. Germany's federal network agency estimates a €450B investment requirement to upgrade the country's power infrastructure by 2045. Analysts value MEAG’s stake at €886M, while RWE’s 25.1% stake is estimated at €1.6B, reflecting high stakes in the ongoing energy transition.

This is crucial as higher interest rates pressure returns on regulated power grids, forcing strategic rethinks among key stakeholders.