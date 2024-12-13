US to continue backing Syrian Kurds: Blinken

According to Agence France-Presse, Blinken, during a visit to Jordan, called the SDF's role in countering ISIS vital, stating they are essential in preventing the resurgence of the terrorist group.

He acknowledged Turkey's view of the SDF as being linked to the PKK, a group Turkey considers a terrorist organization, and noted Turkey's security interests related to terrorism, particularly concerning the PKK.

While reiterating U.S. support for the SDF, Blinken emphasized that Washington also takes into account Turkey's security concerns about the PKK.