SDF commander Mazloum Abdi: foreign fighters will return home if a ceasefire with Turkey is reached

This was Abdi's first public comment on the presence of foreign fighters within the SDF ranks.

In an interview with Reuters, Abdi said, "The SDF is prepared to take the necessary measures to prevent any Turkish attack. One of Turkey's main conditions for ending its attacks on SDF-controlled areas is the withdrawal of foreign forces and the absence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) forces. If we reach an agreement with Turkey to stop the fighting, foreign fighters will return to the areas from which they came."

Abdi emphasized that some foreign fighters who previously assisted the SDF in the fight against ISIS have already returned home, but they may return to the battlefield if needed to continue the fight against ISIS.

Abdi also stated that the current situation in Syria has changed, and the SDF is transitioning to a new phase of the political process. He stressed that the Syrian people must resolve their own problems and form a new government.

Finally, Abdi asserted that there is no connection between the SDF and the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and other countries.