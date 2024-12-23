German FM warns war between Turkey and Kurds benefits ISIS

Baerbock cautioned against the possibility of war in northern and eastern Syria, stating, "A conflict with the Kurds, with ISIS benefiting as a third party, would benefit no one."

According to Deutsche Welle, Baerbock stressed that such a war would threaten the security of Syria, Turkey, and Europe, and that maintaining Syria's territorial integrity is essential. She also warned against the intervention of other countries in this crisis, saying, "As we have seen before, the intervention of foreign parties in Syria is unacceptable."

Highlighted the Kurds' crucial role in pushing back ISIS, she added, "Turkey undoubtedly has legitimate rights to ensure its security and, like any other country, wants to be free from terrorism. But this should not be an excuse to expel the Kurds (from their lands) and escalate violence."

The German Foreign Minister also called on the international community to assume its responsibility in preventing further violence, preventing the formation of new radical groups, and providing safe living conditions for the Syrian people.

Referring to ISIS's crimes against the Kurds, she said, "The fight for Kobani symbolizes the courage of the Kurds against ISIS. We must not allow these achievements to be destroyed.