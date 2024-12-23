23 December 2024 - 23:15

Trump's advisor emphasizes there should be no US troops in Syria Kurdish-controlled areas

Mike Waltz, a candidate for National Security Advisor under Donald Trump, states that there should be no American forces of any kind in Syria.

Clash Report quoted Mike Waltz, Donald Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, as explicitly opposing the presence of American troops in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria. 

The magazine released a video interview with Waltz, in which he defended Donald Trump's previous decision to withdraw American troops from Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria. 

He stated that Trump's order to withdraw US forces from Syria was entirely correct, and that the US should not be involved in Middle Eastern wars. 

Mike Waltz emphasized that there is no need for American forces, in any form or shape, to be present on Syrian soil. However, he added that America should monitor certain things in Syria, including ISIS and Israel. 

