Turkey announces $14 billion regional development plan for Kurdish southeast

The announcement comes amid increased hopes for an end to a decades-long insurgency waged by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in southeast Turkey, as well as the advent of a new leadership in neighbouring Syria with cordial ties to Ankara.

Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces have long lagged behind other regions of the country in most economic indicators, including gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, partly due to the insurgency.

Turkish Industry Minister Fatih Kacir told reporters in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa that the government would spend a total of 496.2 billion lira ($14.15 billion) on 198 projects across the region in the period to 2028.

"With the implementation of the projects, we anticipate an additional 49,000 lira ($1,400) increase in annual income per capita in the region," he added.

According to 2023 data, the per capita income of Sanliurfa stood at $4,971, well below the national average of $13,243.

Regarding the prospects for peace in southeast Turkey, two Turkish lawmakers met the PKK's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan on Saturday, the first such visit in nearly a decade, and they quoted him as indicating he might be ready to call on the group's militants to lay down their weapons.

The visit followed a call by a close ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Ocalan to end the PKK's 40-year insurgency, in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The conflict between the Turkish state and PKK now centred on northern Iraq, was mainly focused on southeast Turkey in the past.

"Terrorism has caused great harm to eastern and southeastern regions of the country... A terror-free Turkey will create great benefits for the region," Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Sunday at the event in Sanliurfa.

Turkey and Western countries classify the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Yilmaz also referred to recent developments in Syria, where rebels backed by Turkey took power this month after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad and his flight to Russia.

"The opportunities that will come with the new era in Syria will increase the welfare of our entire country. Our southeastern region will benefit more from these developments," Yilmaz said.