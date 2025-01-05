Washington says has no plan for military base in Kobane

"When it comes to US forces in Kobane, there is no plan or intent right now to set up any base. I am not sure where those reports are coming from," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters during a press briefing on Friday.

Several local media and the US-based VOA reported on Thursday that the US was transporting concrete blast walls from Hasaka to Kobane in preparation to build a military base.

Kurdish forces in northern Syria fear Kobane is the focus of a possible Turkish military offensive.

Turkey-backed militia groups that call themselves the Syrian National Army (SNA) are attacking the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including frequent attacks in the vicinity of Kobane. The SDF controls most of northeast Syria.

Last month, the US brokered a ceasefire between the SDF and Turkey, though Ankara denied having agreed to the arrangement. German and French foreign ministers visiting Damascus on Friday called for a cessation of hostilities.

US troops are on the ground in northern Syria as allies of the SDF in their war against the Islamic State (ISIS).