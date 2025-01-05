France Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies requesting the SDF to disarm

In a statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that reports claiming the ministry requested the SDF to disarm were fabricated.

It stressed the cooperation between France and the SDF in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

On Friday, several international media outlets reported that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had asked the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the People's Protection Units (YPG), and the SDF to disarm and participate in Syria's political process. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement clarified that its Foreign Minister never made such a statement.

The ministry firmly stated that the news was entirely fabricated and its dissemination was prohibited due to misleading activities in Europe.

The statement concluded: "France wants an end to the war in northern Syria and believes a political solution must be found with the participation of its Kurdish partners in the SDF. France and the SDF have cooperated in the fight against ISIS in Syria, and weapons must fall silent in northern Syria. A political solution and a lasting ceasefire in northern Syria must also be achieved with the full cooperation of the Kurds, who are France's allies."