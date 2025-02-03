Iraqi parliament amends bill seeking Kurdistan Region oil exports resumption

The Iraqi parliament amended the 2025 federal budget, paving the way for the Kurdistan Region's oil exports to resume via the Ceyhan pipeline.

The amendment stipulates that international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the Kurdistan Region will receive $16 per barrel for production and transportation, with exports managed through Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

This action follows a 2023 Paris arbitration ruling that halted exports, and addresses a longstanding financial dispute between Baghdad and Erbil.

The move is expected to alleviate the Kurdistan Region's severe financial crisis, which has hampered the timely payment of civil servant salaries.

The amendment was welcomed by both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the IOCs.