Nechirvan Barzani refutes Allawi's claim over Ba'ath party activities in Kurdistan Region

In an interview with Al-Iraqiya News Network, Barzani dismissed Allawi's statements as baseless. He emphasized that the Ba'ath Party is banned under the Iraqi constitution and is not allowed to engage in any civil or organizational activities in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani added, "We were surprised by Ayad Allawi's statements."

Days ago, Ayad Allawi, former Iraqi Prime Minister and a prominent Sunni figure, had insisted on the reopening of a branch of the Ba'ath Party in the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani also commented on Erbil-Baghdad relations, stating that they are at their best and that cooperation between the two sides is at its highest level.

He expressed gratitude for the continued efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani to resolve remaining disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, stating that these issues can be resolved through dialogue.

He added that the successful holding of elections in the Kurdistan Region was a result of support from Baghdad, especially from the Prime Minister and the President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council. He stressed that the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Federal Government need mutual support and will cooperate to strengthen stability and development in the country.