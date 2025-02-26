SDF Commander: The war between Syrian Kurds and Turkey continues

Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in an interview with the BBC's English service, announced the lack of agreement between Syrian Kurds and the new Syrian government led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

He stressed that, in reality, Syrian Kurdish forces are still fighting Turkey and its affiliated Syrian militias, and Turkish fighter jets and drones continue to bomb areas under the control of Syrian Kurds.

Regarding the positions of the new Syrian government towards the Kurds, Mazloum Abdi said: "It is still unclear what actions the new government in Syria will take. The statements of the new Syrian government's officials are positive, but they are under pressure from Turkey."

Regarding the international community's stance on Syrian Kurds, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces said: "The United States, France, and some Arab countries are trying to persuade the new Syrian government to respect the rights of the Kurds."

Mazloum Kobani (another name for Mazloum Abdi) on the possibility of a Turkish ground attack on Syrian Kurds said: "In the event of a Turkish operation, we will be forced to change the positions of Kurdish forces, which would provide ISIS with the necessary opportunity to attack prisons controlled by the Kurds and release ISIS fighters."