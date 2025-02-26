Kurdistan Region President, Iran's Deputy FM emphasis on dialogue amidst regional tensions

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, met with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during the third Erbil Conference.

The meeting discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields. Developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the latest regional events were also discussed.

The office of the President of the Kurdistan Region stated: "Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing relations and coordination so that these relations serve the mutual interests of both sides."

Barzani and Khatibzadeh agreed on the necessity of continued dialogue and understanding to resolve issues and strengthen regional stability. Several other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was a speaker at the conference, "The Future of Syria After Assad: Rebuilding the Region's Security and Political Structure," on the first day of the Erbil Conference.

This annual conference, titled "Chronic Instability in the Future of the Middle East," provides a platform for dialogue and solutions regarding the situation in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and the region, and also addresses opportunities for resolving the Kurdish issue in four countries.

The annual Erbil conference began today and will continue until February 28. The event is organized by the Rudaw Research Center in cooperation with several research institutions and international organizations in the Middle East and the world.