Iran expresses concern over developments in Syria

In response to reports of spreading violence and insecurity in different parts of Syria, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran is carefully monitoring internal developments in Syria and is following with great concern the news and reports of violence and insecurity in various regions of the country.

He emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled stance on the necessity of preserving security and stability in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the peaceful coexistence of all Syrian ethnic groups and communities, and maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and unity, particularly against the aggressions and threats of the Zionist occupation regime. He stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the responsibilities of the interim government in ensuring the security of all Syrian citizens, strongly opposes the insecurity, violence, killings, and harm inflicted upon innocent Syrian people from any group or tribe. Iran views this as a catalyst for spreading instability in the region and further incitement by third parties, especially the Zionist regime.