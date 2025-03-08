Ahmad Shara calls on Alawite protesters to disarm and surrender

Accusing Alawites of launching the fiercest attacks against the new Syrian rulers, Shara demanded they lay down their weapons and submit.

This request followed a large-scale operation that resulted in the execution of 162 Alawites in a single day by Syrian security forces.

In a televised address (broadcasted via Telegram) to Alawite protesters, Shara stated: "You attacked all the people of Syria and committed an unforgivable mistake. Lay down your weapons and surrender before it's too late."

Clashes on Syria's western coast, which began on Thursday, have already claimed over 300 lives.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that five separate massacres on Friday resulted in the deaths of 162 civilians, including women and children.

SOHR further emphasized that most of the victims were killed by forces affiliated with the Ministries of Defense and Interior, which are under the control of the new Syrian authorities.