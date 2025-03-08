Intense clashes in Latakia and Syria coastal regions

This humanitarian crisis has already claimed the lives of over 70 people, with dozens more injured.

The clashes, which intensified since Thursday, March 6th, pit forces allied with the interim Syrian government led by Ahmad Shara against mainly Alawite armed opposition groups.

According to reports from human rights organizations like the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), fighting has been concentrated in various areas of Latakia province, including Jableh and its surroundings.

Over 70 people have been killed, including 28 members of the armed opposition groups, 16 security personnel from the interim Damascus government, and four civilians.

These clashes have contributed to instability in Syria on multiple fronts. Coastal areas, predominantly inhabited by Alawites and supporters of the former Syrian government, have witnessed escalating violence, including artillery, missile, and air strikes.

Over the past two days, Syrian army helicopters have carried out intense air raids on various parts of the province, including the villages of Beit Ena and Jableh, causing widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure and increasing the human toll.

Villages under the control of the opposition groups, including Harf Sari, Babda, Duwir Babda, Daliya, and Beit Ena, were targeted with artillery and missile attacks by forces loyal to the interim Syrian government. These attacks have not only led to widespread public discontent but have also sparked protests in the cities of Tartus, Jableh, and Latakia.

These protests, primarily in response to the air strikes and the killing of civilians, have in some cases escalated into street fighting, turning city streets into battlefields between government forces and protesters.

According to local sources, in areas like Jableh, mortars were sporadically fired into the streets following the initial attacks. Residents are demanding an immediate end to the air strikes and greater support from the international community to prevent further civilian casualties.

The recent clashes also highlight the increasing influence of armed groups in Syria's coastal regions.

Reports indicate that Alawite armed opposition groups, particularly remnants of the former Syrian army under the command of Brigadier General Ghiath Dala, have played a prominent role in the fighting.

These groups maintain a significant presence in sensitive areas like Latakia and Tartus, attempting to consolidate their control.

Armed groups affiliated with Turkey are also assisting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in certain areas, particularly through the Bab al-Hawa crossing. This support, including the transfer of weapons and military equipment, has significantly increased tensions in these regions.

Air strikes by forces loyal to the interim Syrian government, particularly targeting civilian areas and those under the control of armed opposition groups, are another facet of the crisis in Latakia.

These attacks, carried out using helicopters and fighter jets, have caused widespread destruction in cities and villages. Areas like Beit Ena, Jableh, and Tartus have been subjected to air raids, endangering both infrastructure and civilian lives.

Sources close to the protesters claim that a genocide against Alawites is underway in these areas, a claim seemingly supported by videos circulating on social media. These videos clearly show the killing of civilians and piles of bodies in the streets of Syria's coastal cities.

Following these attacks, many civilians have been forced to flee their homes, exacerbating the already dire displacement crisis. The healthcare situation is also extremely critical, with hospitals and medical facilities severely strained due to air strikes and resource shortages.

As the clashes in Latakia continue, widespread international protests are mounting against the air strikes and the violence perpetrated by the interim Syrian government. Human rights organizations and various countries have warned of the humanitarian situation and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and respect for human rights.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, reiterated its continued support for Syrian government forces, particularly in maintaining security and stability. The statement emphasized that recent developments in Latakia must be addressed within the framework of preserving Syria's sovereignty and unity, and that the international community should focus its efforts on achieving this goal.

The intense fighting in Latakia and other coastal areas of Syria has brought the country to a critical juncture. The humanitarian crisis is escalating, with the number of dead and injured increasing daily. The instability not only negatively impacts Syria's internal situation but also increases regional and global security threats.

Urgent action is needed to stop the fighting, deliver humanitarian aid, and find political solutions to end this crisis. The international community must redouble its efforts to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, and prevent further escalation of the crisis in Syria.