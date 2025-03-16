The foiling of a coup and a bilateral agreement

On Monday in Damascus, Syrian President Ahmed Shar' and Mazloum Kobani, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), signed a bilateral agreement. This agreement calls for the integration of the SDF into official state institutions.

All civilian and military entities in northern and eastern Syria, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields, will come under government control. Furthermore, the agreement rejects any claim, plan, or project aimed at the fragmentation of Syrian territory or the division of its society. The Kurdish component is recognized as an integral part of the Syrian state, and their civil and fundamental rights are guaranteed.

The agreement also calls for cooperation between the SDF and the Syrian army to suppress and eliminate the remnants of the former regime.

Several key points regarding this historic agreement should be noted:

The agreement strikes a blow against projects aimed at the fragmentation of Syria: This agreement has thwarted projects aimed at dividing Syria, fueling internal and ethnic conflicts, and spreading chaos, crime, and instability in the new Syria. It ends the exploitation of the SDF by foreign governments and parties who constantly used them to exert pressure and secretly plotted chaos in Syria. Simultaneously with this agreement, a memorandum of understanding between the Damascus government and leaders in Suwayda in southern Syria to return the city to government control delivered a geopolitical blow to the projects of Israel and other countries hostile to Syria. In response, Israeli warplanes carried out attacks against empty Assad regime army bases in southern Syria.

A strong message from the new Syrian government to regional countries: The agreement with the Kurds and the Druze of Suwayda sends a strong message from the new Syrian government to regional countries and their intelligence agencies. This message indicates that Syria has changed, and everyone must know their limits and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

The agreement's connection to the foiling of the recent coup: The timing and conditions surrounding the signing of this agreement are particularly significant, as the failure of a recent internal coup played a key role in accelerating its signing. This agreement reflects not only the Syrian government's resolute response but also the support of Turkey and the widespread backing of the Syrian people, who took to the streets from the first day of the coup to support the police and army against the coup plotters and remnants of the former regime.

Factors influencing the formation of this historic agreement: In addition to the above, another factor that influenced the formation of this agreement was the withdrawal of the United States from the Syrian issue and its handover to Turkey. The weakening of France's role in the region and its failure to maintain its traditional influence, as they themselves say: "the historical right of our friendly minorities," is also considered a contributing factor.

The agreement's signing by Ahmed Shar' as President of Syria: The agreement was signed by Ahmed Shar', President of Syria, and its text was written in Arabic, the official language of the country. This demonstrates the recognition of the new Syrian government by the SDF.

The return of unity and integrity to Syria: This agreement is also historically significant because, for the first time since the fall of the Islamic Caliphate in 1926, Syria is once again under a unified Sunni-ruled government. As a result, all projects previously designed to create a Kurdish state in the north, a Druze state in the south, and realize "Greater Israel from the Euphrates to the Nile" have failed.

A message to other Islamic countries: This agreement and similar agreements that the new Syrian government is concluding within the country emphasize the fact that if Islamic countries avoid foreign interference and take action themselves to solve their internal problems, they can easily manage internal crises and conflicts. Just as the Afghans and the people of the African coast were able to achieve unity in a short time, so too have the Syrians now reached an agreement. This model can be repeated in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan if foreign interveners allow it.

Source: Saeed Ali Mohammad - Draw Media