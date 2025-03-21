Syria, Kurdish SDF to finalise merging forces into army

The two sides discussed a working mechanism of the joint committees, scheduled to start in April as well as the constitutional declaration and the need to involve all Syrian components in shaping the country’s future and drafting the constitution, the SDF said in a statement.

It added that the meeting also focused on the need to maintain a ceasefire across all Syrian territory.

The meeting comes after the two sides signed a landmark agreement aimed at integrating the autonomous administration’s civil and military institutions into the Syrian state. The deal also included a ceasefire.