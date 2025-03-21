Mazloum Kobani: This year's Newroz will symbolize the unity of Kurdish forces in Syrian Kurdistan

Mazloum Kobani, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), issued a tweet offering Newroz greetings to the Kurdish people in Syrian Kurdistan, Syria, and the world. He expressed hope that this Newroz will symbolize the securing of the position and the protection of the achievements of all components of Syria, as well as the unity of Kurdish forces in Syrian Kurdistan.

Mazloum Kobani, Commander-in-Chief of the SDF, published a congratulatory message on X (formerly Twitter) on the occasion of Newroz.

The tweet stated:

"I congratulate the Kurdish people in Syrian Kurdistan, Syria, and the world, as well as the members of the SDF and Asayish, the employees of the Autonomous Administration, and the families of the martyrs, on the arrival of Newroz. This Newroz will symbolize the unity of Kurdish forces in Syrian Kurdistan. All components of Syria, including Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs, Turkmens, Assyrians, and Armenians, will protect their achievements and secure their place in a new Syria. Happy Newroz."