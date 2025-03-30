Erdogan to Putin: We support the dissolution of Syrian Democratic Forces

On Friday, March 28th, President Erdogan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from the presidency revealed that Erdogan and Putin discussed bilateral relations, regional, and global issues.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation with Russia to achieve stability in Syria.

Regarding Syria, Erdogan stated that Turkey values coordination with Russia on Syrian matters, and that both sides will cooperate to eliminate ethnic and sectarian strife that undermines Syria's unity, and to lift all sanctions against the country.

He said, "Turkey supports the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces and their integration into the Syrian National Defence Forces. This is very important for Syria's stability."

Concerning the war in Ukraine and peace negotiations, Erdogan said Turkey is closely monitoring efforts to end the conflict and is ready to host peace talks if needed.

Furthermore, the Turkish president stated that goodwill measures to ensure the safety of commercial ships in the Black Sea contribute to the peace process, and Turkey will continue its efforts to prevent the Black Sea from becoming a theater of conflict.