Iraqi PM responds to Trump's alleged call to Iran regarding Hashd al-Shaabi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani stated that the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) are a legal entity within Iraq, and that Baghdad has received no request for its dissolution.

In an interview with Dijlah TV, the Prime Minister responded to a question about whether Baghdad had received a request to disband Hashd al-Shaabi, saying, "There has been absolutely no discussion about this matter!" 

Fars News Agency reported that the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, stated in an interview with an Iraqi television network that the United States had requested in a message to Iran that Tehran either disband or integrate the Hashd al-Shaabi. Al-Sadeq emphasized, "The Hashd al-Shaabi is a legal and security institution of Iraq, and it is Iraq that decides on its dissolution or otherwise."

Following this, the Iraqi Prime Minister reacted to the published news, stating, "Such a discussion certainly did not happen, and no one has permission to speak about this matter."

Al-Sudani added, "The Hashd al-Shaabi was formed and exists according to Iraqi law, and we are now seeking to enact more comprehensive and organized laws to strengthen this existing legislation."

