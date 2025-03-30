Syrian Kurds express disappointment with new Damascus government

The English section of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on the disappointment of Syrian Kurdish leaders with the formation of the new government, citing the marginalization of Kurds. Accordingly, the Syrian Kurdish National Council has confirmed its decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new government, despite receiving an official invitation.

Faisal Youssef, spokesperson for the Kurdish National Council, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the new government in Damascus "did not consult with us regarding its formation, nor did it cooperate with us in the selection of its members or positions." He stressed that Kurdish political forces are the sole representatives and defenders of Kurdish rights. He added, "We are not only uninterested in attending the announcement ceremony; our concern is that the demands of our people will not be legally recognized."

Youssef also explained that Kurds were not offered participation in the future government. Expressing disappointment, he said, "We hoped that the new government would recognize the demands of the Kurdish people, who are the second largest ethnic group in Syria, and grant them their rights as partners in building a new Syria."

Syria's constitutional declaration grants wide-ranging powers to the interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, to manage the transitional period, but he has failed to meet the demands of minorities, including Kurds and Christians. These groups fear a reproduction of the authoritarian regime, as the declaration sets the transitional period at five years and gives the president control over the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, while nominally maintaining the principle of "separation of powers."

Zayd Sefouk, from the independent Kurdistan Movement, told Asharq Al-Awsat that al-Sharaa's government "lacks popular legitimacy, has been formed through unilateral decision-making, and represents a single political current. This government will not be able to govern Syria or repair the devastation left by the ousted Ba'ath regime."

Previously, al-Sharaa signed a so-called historic agreement with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This agreement included the integration of the civilian and military institutions of the self-administration—controlled by the SDF in northeastern Syria—into the structures of the central government. The agreement also placed the country's borders, Qamishli airport, and oil, gas, and energy fields in Deir ez-Zor under the control of the central government in Damascus.

This agreement allowed technical committees to negotiate the details until early next year, giving the SDF time to pursue its demands.

Sources familiar with the formation of the new Syrian government have indicated that ministerial posts will be allocated to Kurdish figures. However, when Faisal Youssef was asked about these individuals or the political blocs expected to participate, he denied any contact between the new government and the Kurdish political movement or any other Kurdish party for participation in the government.

He said, "There has been no discussion with us regarding the basis for the inclusion of Kurdish representatives, the level of representation of Kurdish regions, and how to meet our national demands within the framework of state institutions."

The self-administration of northern and eastern Syria, since its establishment in mid-2014, has established and managed civilian councils in four provinces: Hasakah, Raqqa, parts of Deir ez-Zor, and the city of Kobani in eastern Aleppo. This region controls 90 percent of Syria's oil and gas reserves.