KDP reopens long-closed Kirkuk office after 7 years

Hiwa Ahmed, head of the reopened office, addressed reporters at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of Kurdish unity and constitutional solutions. “We have come back to Kirkuk to contribute to peace and problem-solving. At this critical time, unity among Kurds is vital, and the constitution must be the guiding principle in addressing all issues,” he stated.

Prominent KDP leaders were present at the reopening, including Politburo Secretary Fazel Mirani and Iraqi Parliament Second Deputy Speaker Shakhawan Abdullah. Speaking at the event, Mirani highlighted the party’s ongoing connection to the city. “We never truly left Kirkuk—our roots, our spirit, and our commitment remained. Our presence will only grow stronger,” he said.

The KDP vacated Kirkuk in October 2017 when Iraqi security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) retook control of the province, pushing out Kurdish Peshmerga forces and taking over several KDP offices. The party, citing the city’s “occupation” by Shiite militias, chose not to return until now.

Kirkuk, rich in oil and home to Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Assyrians, has long been a flashpoint in Iraqi politics. The city was under shared governance until 2014, when Kurdish forces assumed full control following the rise of ISIS. That control ended in 2017 after the failed independence referendum.

While other Kurdish parties continued to operate in Kirkuk, the KDP’s absence became a symbol of the post-referendum fallout. With Saturday’s reopening, the party signals a new chapter in its approach to the contested city.