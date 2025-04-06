6 April 2025 - 08:32

YPG and YPJ forces withdraw from Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo

According to the sixth clause an agreement between the civilian councils of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo and representatives of the transitional government in Damascus, military forces, including the YPG (People's Protection Units) and YPJ (Women's Protection Units), are withdrawing from these two neighborhoods along with their weapons.

Hawar News Agency reported that, as part of clause six of the agreement between the civilian councils of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh and the Damascus government, military forces withdrew from these two neighborhoods with their weapons on Friday. 

On April 1st, the civilian councils of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh and representatives of the Damascus government signed a 14-point agreement regarding the status of these two neighborhoods. 

As part of this agreement, the release of prisoners from both sides took place on Thursday. 146 prisoners from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, and 97 individuals affiliated with the Damascus government, were released. 

The YPJ and YPG also issued a statement announcing their withdrawal from Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, transferring responsibility for the protection of these neighborhoods to the Asayish (internal security forces).

