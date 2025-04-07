US-led coalition sent 52 trucks of military aid to northern and eastern Syria

The anti-ISIS International Coalition delivered 52 trucks of military aid, including weapons and logistics, to its bases in northern and eastern Syria within a few hours.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the aid sent to northern and eastern Syria was transported through Iraqi Kurdistan and the Tel Kocher border crossing on the border with Iraq to the military bases of Qasr Al-Kouk (Al-Malikiyah) and Kharab al-Jir.

This aid included weapons, military equipment and logistics, medical supplies, and fuel. Military drones monitored the convoy along the route.

It is worth noting that on May 31st, the Coalition delivered 30 more trucks of weapons and military equipment to its bases in northern and eastern Syria.