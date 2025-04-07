Victory is ours: Imamoglu says from prison

Imamoglu, who has been detained since March 23rd on charges of financial corruption, released a message from prison on the eve of the CHP's 21st extraordinary congress. This message, released concurrently with the internal party vote and decisions about the party's future, provoked a widespread reaction in Turkey's political sphere.

In his message, Imamoglu, referencing the current tense political climate, wrote: "Our party's extraordinary congress is taking place during an exceptional and very sensitive period. Our nation is currently under siege by a government that openly declares its disregard for law and democracy, considering itself the owner of the country."

He emphasized that the current regime wants neither electoral rivals, nor opposition parties, nor free and fair elections.

According to Imamoglu, this system's only concern is maintaining a centralized power structure that has plunged the country into crisis across various sectors, from the economy and healthcare to education and justice.

However, he added with a firm and hopeful tone: "No oppressive regime can endure against the will of the people. The dignity, will, and future of the nation are superior to any power. The congresses of the Republican People's Party have always symbolized this resistance and perseverance, and I am certain that today's congress will also proceed along the same path."

He urged party members to transcend internal disagreements and fulfill their national duty in accordance with republican principles, with dedication and perseverance, writing: "In this path, the hardships and persecutions we experience are merely minor details. I send my heartfelt greetings to the party chairman, Mr. Kilicdaroglu, and all the congress representatives."

His message concluded with these words: "No matter what they do, we will win. We will defeat injustice and together we will build a government based on freedom, equality, and brotherhood. I thank you for your resilience and struggle. This congress will bring hope and courage to our nation."