Salih Muslim warns against Turkey's attempts to disrupt the agreement between Kobani and Jolani

A prominent Kurdish politician in Syrian Kurdistan and spokesperson for the Democratic Union Party (PYD)'s foreign relations department, Salih Muslim, gave an interview in which he highlighted Turkish threats and warned against Turkey's attempts to sabotage the agreement between Mazlum Kobani and Ahmad al-Sharq. He reiterated that they have never sought independence from Syria.

According to the SharPress news agency, Muslim spoke about Turkish threats and the situation of Kurds in Syria.

In his statement, Muslim emphasized: "We have said it before; we are a part of Syria and have never wanted to separate from this country."

He also added: "Turkey has now become a threat and an obstacle to the entire Middle East, and for this reason, it wants to create as many obstacles as possible to prevent our agreement with the Damascus government, but these obstacles are now ineffective."

Muslim concluded by noting that in the coming days, all Kurdish parties in Syrian Kurdistan will come together to hold a congress or conference.