Nechirvan Barzani, Emmanuel Macron reaffirm strong Erbil-Paris ties

“I had the honor of meeting my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, today at the Élysée Palace. Our relationship with France is both precious and constantly becoming stronger,” President Barzani wrote on Sunday on X.

He added, “We exchanged views on strengthening ties between France, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and discussed key regional issues.”

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting also covered ways to expand France’s cooperation with Iraq and the Region.

The two presidents “emphasized their shared desire to further enhance relations in all fields,” and stressed “the importance of maintaining calm and stability in Iraq, and safeguarding the country from regional tensions.”

The leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, including Syria, as well as the ongoing threat of terrorism and the risk of a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS).

France remains an active member of the US-led global coalition to defeat ISIS and has deployed troops in northeast Syria (Rojava) alongside American forces.

France has also been playing a role in facilitating intra-Kurdish talks to unite Kurds in Syria.

Kurdistan Region President Barzani and French President Macron on Monday “emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights of Kurds and various components in Syria and the need for dialogue and understanding to peacefully resolve conflicts in the region.”

Following a swift offensive, a coalition of opposition groups led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, on December 8 toppled the regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa was in late January appointed as Syria’s interim President after which he vowed to uphold the rights of all ethnic and religious groups. However, the international community, including France, has repeatedly censured the new Damascus leadership for its treatment of Syria’s minority groups.

Speaking to Rudaw on Sunday, French Senator Remi Feraud acknowledged the sacrifices made by Kurds in Syria during the war against ISIS. He stressed the importance of ensuring that “all components of [Syrian] society” are actively involved in the political process and emphasized that any lifting of sanctions on Syria should be contingent upon this inclusive participation.

France and the Kurdistan Region enjoy long-standing ties, dating back to France’s support for the post-Gulf War no-fly zone that enabled the Region’s current autonomy. France was also among the first countries to open a consulate in Erbil after the fall of toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Feraud told Rudaw that the relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region has significantly deepened in recent years, emphasizing the importance of regular engagement between President Barzani and President Macron in reinforcing this strong partnership.

The two leaders “have established a relationship of trust” marked by “frequent exchanges,” the French politician said, adding that “these diplomatic efforts have proven vital, particularly in a region marked by ongoing instability and geopolitical shifts.”

Commenting on the importance of President Barzani’s visit to Paris, Feraud remarked that it underscores how “Kurdistan, and Erbil in particular, is truly at the heart of a region whose geopolitical importance is immense,” and affirmed that “President Barzani is an important and trusted actor in this region.”