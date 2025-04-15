Mazlum Abdi emphasizes on preserving the self-governance of Syrian Kurds

He confirmed that Kurdish leaders have conveyed this demand to the new Syrian government officials.

Abdi (also known as Mazlum Kobani) stated that the Kurds are seeking a form of autonomy and have discussed this with the new government in Damascus.

In an interview with the American publication Al-Monitor, Abdi announced that a congress of all Kurdish factions in Syria will be held to forge a unified political position. Following this, a joint delegation will be formed to represent the Kurdish-controlled region in negotiations with Damascus.

Regarding the recent agreement between the Kurds and Damascus on the administration of two Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, Abdi stated, "The agreement reached concerning the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods in Aleppo is very important, but it's temporary. The final status will have to wait until we reach a final agreement with Damascus."

Concerning the agreement between the Kurds and the Syrian army on the management of the Tishrin Dam, he added, "Part of this agreement relates to the dam itself, and another part is military. However, according to the agreement with Damascus, the dam's management and its personnel will remain as before."

The SDF commander also commented on Turkey's stance regarding Syrian Kurds: "Turkey, in its official statements regarding the areas under the control of the SDF, is using more moderate language. The SDF feels there is a degree of acceptance regarding the participation of these forces and self-governing institutions in the Syrian government."