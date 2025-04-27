Results of the national Kurdish conference in Syrian Kurdistan announced

This conference, following months of dialogue and efforts by various groups, represents a significant step towards resolving the Kurdish issue in Syria.

After months of consultations and extensive efforts among Kurdish parties, civil society organizations, and independent activists, the results of the Kurdish Unity and Solidarity Conference in Syrian Kurdistan were announced yesterday in Qamishli. This conference, held with the goal of developing a common political position to resolve the Kurdish issue within the framework of a democratic and decentralized Syria, resulted in the adoption of a fundamental document reflecting the collective will of the Kurds to play an effective role in Syria's political future. Foza Yusuf and Mohammed Ismail, representing two main Kurdish political factions, read the final conclusions of this historic meeting.

According to Hawar News Agency, the results of the Kurdish Unity and Solidarity Conference in Syrian Kurdistan, held yesterday in Qamishli, were announced. Foza Yusuf, co-president of the PYD, and Mohammed Ismail, head of the ENKS, read the conference's conclusions.

The conference's conclusions are as follows:

"The Conference on Unity and a Common Kurdish Stance in Syrian Kurdistan, held on April 26, 2025, in Qamishli, after lengthy discussions and the appreciated efforts of friends and brothers, with the participation of Kurdish parties, civil society organizations, the women's movement, women's organizations, and independent activists from various Kurdish regions of Syria, aimed at adopting a unified Kurdish perspective on building a new Syria and participating in shaping its future and resolving the Kurdish issue at this crucial stage in Syrian history, following the fall of the Damascus regime on December 8, 2024. The former Syrian regime violated the freedom and dignity of the Syrian people with all its national, religious, and social components, devastating the country throughout Syrian geography and killing, displacing, and making refugees of millions of its people. Although the Syrian people made sacrifices to overthrow that regime and end its oppression and gain their freedom and dignity, the Kurdish people of Syria also made great sacrifices in confronting that regime and gave thousands of martyrs. The Kurdish people have been fighting for decades to end national oppression and achieve their national rights, always linking their national struggle with their patriotic struggle to create a pluralistic democratic system in Syria."

The conference conclusions continued: "Based on historical responsibility and responding to the needs of the current stage, creating a unified Kurdish political stance that reflects the collective will and a real project for a just solution to the Kurdish issue in Syria as a democratic and decentralized state, the participants adopted the common Kurdish vision presented to the conference as a fundamental document that expresses the collective will and a realistic approach to a just and comprehensive solution to the Kurdish issue within a unified Syria with a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-national identity whose constitution guarantees the national rights of the Kurdish people, adheres to international human rights treaties and agreements, protects women's freedoms and rights, and allows them to effectively participate in all political, social, and military institutions. By acknowledging this common Kurdish stance, the conference calls for its acceptance as a basis for national dialogue, both between the Kurdish political forces themselves and between them and the new government in Damascus and other national forces in Syria. This common stance participates in building a new Syria that embraces all its people without excluding or ignoring any of its components, away from unilateral thinking in thought and action, preserving their dignity and rights in the constitution without any discrimination, and Syria respecting its regional and international relations and being a factor of stability and security in the region."

Finally, the text concludes: "As a result, the conference decided to form a joint Kurdish committee as soon as possible to work towards achieving a political reality based on the implementation of this vision and to engage in dialogue and consultation with relevant parties to achieve and guarantee its content."