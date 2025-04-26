Iraq offers Iran support after deadly port blast

Al-Sudani’s media office said in a statement that he instructed Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari to contact his Iranian counterpart "to assess the situation and extend possible support."

Separately, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Iran in the wake of the explosion, extending condolences to the Iranian government and people.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s readiness "to provide any possible support to help mitigate the impact of this tragedy," and emphasized "the need to strengthen regional and international cooperation to confront emerging challenges."

The explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port has killed a number of people and injured more than 516 others, according to Iranian media.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances and causes of the explosion, as the country awaits the results of the final inquiries.