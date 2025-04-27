UN envoy to Syria says dialogue with Kurds is key to lasting peace

In a Friday address to the UN Security Council, Pedersen described the ongoing talks between the Syrian government and representatives of the Kurds in northeastern Syria as "positive and encouraging," calling them a fundamental step towards achieving sustainable peace and stability.

Pedersen emphasized the need for the complete political, economic, and administrative integration of northeastern Syria into the national structure, calling it "the cornerstone of national unity and reconciliation." He affirmed the UN's continued commitment to supporting Syrian-led dialogue and playing an active role in facilitating this process.

Economic Crisis and the Need to Lift Sanctions

Addressing Syria's severe economic crisis, the Special Envoy urged the international community to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and lift the sanctions imposed on the country. He stressed that the dire economic conditions have serious humanitarian consequences and should not be ignored in the shadow of political issues.

Criticism of Israeli Military Strikes

Pedersen strongly condemned the repeated Israeli military attacks on Syrian territory, calling them a "violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity." He called for an end to these actions, noting that such attacks undermine the political transition process in Syria.

Request for Clarification Regarding Massacres on the Western Coast

The UN envoy also requested that the Syrian government release the results of its investigation into the recent mass killings on Syria's western coast. The massacre, which occurred in early March, resulted in the deaths of over 1700 people, many of whom were from the Alawite community. Pedersen emphasized the necessity of holding those responsible accountable and achieving justice to advance national reconciliation.

Support for an Inclusive Political Process

More than a decade after the start of the Syrian civil war, the country remains divided into various zones of influence, with large parts of the northeast under the control of Kurdish self-governing forces. Pedersen, supporting a systematic process for integrating these regions into national sovereignty, referred to it as a sign of the possibility of a new chapter in the path to peace.

Concluding his remarks, he stated the UN's readiness to continue supporting this process: "We will continue our efforts to ensure the success of Syrian-led dialogue. Peace is only possible with the participation of all segments of the Syrian population, regardless of ethnicity, affiliation, or geography."

These statements come as diplomatic efforts to revive Syrian peace talks are gaining momentum, and increased interaction between Damascus and the Kurds is expected to play a key role in shaping the country's political future.